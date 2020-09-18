1/1
Clara Ellen Perry
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MADBURY - MADBURY - Clara Ellen (Yeaton) Perry died on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a valiant struggle with lung cancer. Clara Ellen, the daughter of Carl and Margaret Yeaton, was born February 4, 1948 in Augusta, Maine, into a military family. During her childhood, she lived in post-War Japan, Germany and Hawaii, where she graduated from high school.

Ellen returned to Maine to attend Bates College, where she graduated in 1970 with a major in history.

Ellen is survived by mother, Margaret Yeaton of Hallowell, Maine, her aunt Cally Fournier of Farmingdale, Maine. She is also survived by seven cousins, four step-children, and five step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles (Charlie), her father Carl, her brother William and her sister Carla Jean.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held for the family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade, Maine on Saturday, September 26; at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wiggin Purdy Funeral Home, Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion
655 Central Avenue
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-1017
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved