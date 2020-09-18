MADBURY - MADBURY - Clara Ellen (Yeaton) Perry died on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a valiant struggle with lung cancer. Clara Ellen, the daughter of Carl and Margaret Yeaton, was born February 4, 1948 in Augusta, Maine, into a military family. During her childhood, she lived in post-War Japan, Germany and Hawaii, where she graduated from high school.
Ellen returned to Maine to attend Bates College, where she graduated in 1970 with a major in history.
Ellen is survived by mother, Margaret Yeaton of Hallowell, Maine, her aunt Cally Fournier of Farmingdale, Maine. She is also survived by seven cousins, four step-children, and five step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles (Charlie), her father Carl, her brother William and her sister Carla Jean.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held for the family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Belgrade, Maine on Saturday, September 26; at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Wiggin Purdy Funeral Home, Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com
.