STRAFFORD - Clarence Edward Carson "Eddie" died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home in Strafford, where he was cared for by his sister, Sonia Smith, and family. He was born on November 14, 1927, in Newton Massachusetts to Clarence P.E Carson and Gertrude A.M (Jacobson) Carson.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Despina Carson, his parents, his step-mother Ruth Calef Carson, and cousin Linnea Zachos.
Eddie graduated from Spaulding High school, while he was active in the US Air Force. He then worked for the government until he retired in 1989.
He grew up in Barrington, N.H., with his mother, father, and sister. He lived in Temple Hills, Maryland since 1970, with his wife until he moved to Strafford in 2018.
He leaves behind his sister, Sonia E. Smith; two nephews, Scott Smith (wife, Lou) and Mark Smith of Strafford; two great-nephews, Jason Smith and Jared Smith (wife, Frances); many great-great nieces and nephews; his cousin Arvid Sands and family; his step-sister Patricia Cope; and stepbrother John Calef.
Eddie loved his family, friends, and his cats very much. He was known for his funny sense of humor, his caring disposition and will be remembered as a hardworking and intelligent man. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear.
SERVICES: The family will have a private celebration of Eddie's life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.