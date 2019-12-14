|
DOVER - Clarence George "Cook" Kyreages, 94, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Cook was born on January 30, 1925, in Dover, N.H., the son of the late George and Anna (Vetsoulia) Kyreages.
He graduated from Dover High School in 1943 and attended the New England School of Barbering in Boston, Mass., graduating in 1955. After joining the US Army, he worked for 18 years alongside his brother Paul at the Campus Barber Shop in Durham, N.H. He then went on to work at Kidder Press, Janco, and for 20 years he worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as an outside machinist (Shop 38), the best job he ever had.
Upon retiring, Cook enjoyed going to the beach bright and early with his wife Phyllis always by his side. He took tremendous pride maintaining his property, mowing the lawn, raking leaves, shoveling snow, well into his early 90's. He loved to reminisce about all the good times up to camp at Ossippee Lake.
Cook is survived by his loving and adoring wife of 68 years Phyllis (Buzzell) Kyreages; his devoted daughter Sandy (Kyreages) Gregorakos and her husband Bill; sister Evangeline (Kyreages) Edmunds of New Mexico and her husband Rance; sisters-in-law Nellie Kyreages of South Carolina and Janet Kyreages of York, Maine; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Anna Kyreages; sister Ethyl (Kyreages) Schweitzer; brothers Demothenes Kyreages and his wife Anna; Elias Kyreages, Dr. Charles Kyreages; Paul Kyreages and his wife Wilma, and second wife Doris.
SERVICES: A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. Calling hours are 11 a.m., with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Please sign our online guestbook at www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clarence's name to Wentworth Homecare and Hospice, 9 Andrews Rd., Somersworth, NH 03878. The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the staff and especially to Zak, Thelma, and Kendra for their loving care.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019