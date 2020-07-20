DURHAM – Clement J. Daigle, 93, longtime resident of Somersworth, passed away at Harmony Homes by the Bay on Friday, June 17, 2020.
Clement was born on Jan. 3, 1927, a son of Donat and Alma (Gagnon) Daigle.
Clement is predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Therese A. (Tanguay) Daigle; his parents Donat and Alma (Gagnon); son, Jerome Daigle; and siblings Lionel, Andre, Rachel, Valmore, Ronald, and Monique.
Clement was a proud Navy veteran of WWII. He worked many jobs in his lifetime, including Breton Cleaners driver, retiring from GE in Somersworth. After retiring in 1989, Clement's favorite pastime was playing cards, especially cribbage, at the Somersworth Senior Center and with his brother Nobby.
Survivors include sons, Daniel, and his wife Mary Pat, Leonard and his wife Amanda; daughters, Denise Daigle, and Sylvia and her husband David Sutton; Clement is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, siblings Mariette, Norbert, Alyn, and David.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staffs of Harmony Homes by the Bay and Cornerstone VNA for the compassionate care provided to Clement over the past years.
In Lieu of Flowers the family asks that you consider donating in Clement's name to the Alzheimer's' Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org
; or to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, NH 03867 https://cornerstonevna.org/donate/
.
SERVICES: There will be a Private Visitation at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H., 03878. A graveside service will take place, Wednesday, July 22 at 1 p.m., at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Somersworth, N.H., 03878. All guests who attend either the private visitation or graveside service are always expected to wear masks due to Covid-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net
.
Care for the Daigle family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home.