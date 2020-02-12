|
|
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Clifford Arnold Ernie passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 while surrounded by his loved ones.
Clifford was born September 17, 1930 in Hancock, NY.
He moved to South Berwick in 1943 where he met his beloved wife of 69 years, Meredith June Richardson. They both enjoyed working for USPS in South Berwick. Cliff retired from his position as Post Master in 1987 so he could enjoy time with his family. Cliff spent his time enjoying his favorite activities including hunting, fishing and playing pool. Always with a dog by his side. He loved having a garden and sharing his bounty with family and friends.
Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Meredith June Ernie; two daughters, Maureen Drew and Marlene Wittner of South Berwick; seven grandchildren, Heather Drew, Derek Drew, Angela Drew, Scott Drew, Nicole D'Amico, Ryan Wittner and Kristin Wittner; as well as 10 great grandchildren.
Clifford loved his yellow Lab, Moses, who we know was waiting for him at the rainbow bridge.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held Monday, Feb.17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Bethel Christian Church, 129 Lower Main St. in North Berwick.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society (CVHS) in honor of Cliff and his dog Moses.
Please go to www.mcintiremccooey.com to sign the on-line guest book.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020