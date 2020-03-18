|
NEW DURHAM - Clifford L. Bourgoine, 87, of New Durham, N.H., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home after a period of failing health.
His parents, Edward and Borghild Bourgoine, lived in Claremont, N.H., where Cliff was born and raised. He graduated from Stevens High School in 1950. After graduation, Cliff was accepted into an apprenticeship tool and die program at General Electric in Somersworth, N.H., and also earned a Bachelor's of Science in Mechanical Engineering while attending the University of New Hampshire.
Cliff worked for several companies in New Hampshire before starting his career with Davidson Rubber/Collins and Aikman in Farmington as an Engineer where he retired after 25 years in 1995.
Cliff loved spending time with his family and living in the country. He also enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots, a true New England fan. Cliff had a passion for woodworking, building furniture and wooden toys. He also enjoyed spending his mornings having breakfast with friends at The Farmers Kitchen in Farmington, where the staff there, treated him like family. He was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.
Cliff is survived by two brothers, Barry Bourgoine and his wife Helen of Lee, N.H., and Edward (Chuck) Bourgoine and his wife Marie of Claremont, N.H. He is predeceased by one sister, Judy Schmitt of Venice, Fla.
Cliff is survived by three children by his first wife Freda Drivas (deceased), Tony Bourgoine and his wife Laurie of Wilton, N.H., Jill Bourgoine of Farmington, N.H., and Angie Hobbs and her husband George of New Durham, N.H. He is also survived by two stepdaughters from his second wife Jacqueline Cyr (deceased), Sharon Emerson of East Wakefield, N.H., and Patti Martell of Farmington, N.H. Cliff is also survived by five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: In keeping with Cliff's wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service held at Mt. Calvary cemetery in Somersworth, N.H., on May 1, at 11 a.m. Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020