DOVER - Conrad J. Gagnon, 85, died at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born June 23, 1934 in Dover; the son of Gerard and Flora (LaPointe) Gagnon.
He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He went on to work as a machinist for ABB Combustion Engineering.
Conrad is predeceased by his sister Estelle Marshall and brother Gerard Gagnon. Conrad is survived by his wife, Madeleine (St. Laurent) Gagnon of Dover; two sons, Ronald Gagnon of Keene and Mark Gagnon and his life partner Janet Perkins of Rochester; grandchildren, Tiffany Gagnon, Will Gagnon and Jack Gagnon; and sisters Theresa Bailey of Tenn., Constance Edmunds of Epsom, N.H., and Marlene Littlefield of Rochester; uncle Fernald Martin; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 2 p.m., at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover. All are welcome. Tasker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019