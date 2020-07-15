1/1
Constance A. DesMarais
SOMERSWORTH - Constance A. DesMarais, 87, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born in Dover, N.H., on August 20, 1932. She was the daughter of Wilfred and Gladys (Sylvain) Gagne.

Connie was educated in the Dover schools and a lifelong resident of Somersworth, N.H. She worked as the switchboard operator at Wentworth Douglass Hospital for many years before retiring. Connie also volunteered her time at the Table of Plenty in Berwick and Somersworth Berwick Community Food Pantry soup kitchens. After retiring, Connie enjoyed her winters in Stuart, Fla., where she met many new lifelong friends.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert N. DesMarais. Survivors include their children: Linda DesMarais, Janice Fallon, her husband Wilfred and their children Parks, David and Jamie, Dr. Robert L. DesMarais, his wife Marcia, Richard DesMarais and his daughter Mariah, John DesMarais and his son Shawn, Julie Fall, her husband Richard and their children Brandon and Taryn. She is also survived by her sister Marilyn Jones, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother Wilfred R. Gagne.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Ignatius St. Martins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Table of Plenty or Somersworth Berwick Community Food Pantry. Roberge Funeral Home is assisting the Family with the arrangement.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
July 14, 2020
Going to miss you Memere I hope I made you proud. You will truly be missed be all. I love you Memere
Cory
Grandchild
