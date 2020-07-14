DOVER - Our beloved Mother, Constance M. Dugal, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, N.H., on April 12, 1935, the daughter of George and Madeline Strachan.
Constance married the love of her life, Arthur, and they had 63 years together before his death in 2018.
Constance took great pride in providing a happy home for Arthur and their four children, Cathy, Daniel, David, and Christine.
The Dugal home on Spruce Lane in Dover, was always busy with neighborhood kids, friends and family. Connie could always find a reason for a celebration.
Connie worked alongside her husband Arthur for many years at their family businesses, Dugal's Market. Her cleaning knew no bounds.
Connie had many talents. She was an avid gardener, painter, and quilter. We have many paintings and quilts to cherish.
Most of all, Connie adored her 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Jeffrey, Matthew, Amanda, Daniel, Ashley, Kara, Katie, Jaime, Shelby, and Jackson. What happens at Grammys stays at Grammys.
Connie was also GG to eight great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Payton, Delayne, Aurelia, Ophelia, Baylor, an Angel baby boy, and a little bundle on the way.
Her favorite time of year was her annual camping trip with her entire family to Point Sebago. This year we shall reminisce about all of our wonderful memories of our beloved Connie. We will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her four children, Cathy (Dugal) Plante and her husband Roger, Daniel Dugal and his wife Lisa, David Dugal and his wife Kim, and Christine Dugal.
She is also survived by her sisters Audury Keenan of Dover, Jackie Lavallee of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Mary Twombly of Rochester, N.H.., and one brother, Norman Bibeau of Rochester, N.H.
We would like to thank Kirkwood Corners of Lee, N.H. for the loving care you provided for our Mom. To know that she was happy and well cared for is everything. We will miss you all.
We would also like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for all the wonderful work you do for families in their darkest hour. You are a Godsend.
SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private.
to sign the online guestbook.