I'm so sorry to read of Connie's passing. I was the activity director at the Gafney Home where they had lived. Arthur and Connie were a loving and wonderful couple. Connie always talked about and cherished her family. She would often talk about her children and how they always had friends over and her house was always full.

She loved coming to activities and really enjoyed our wii bowling time.

She also liked coming to the parties and dancing. Whatever the activity, Connie was there. I have an especially fond memory of your parents cutting the cake during my June wedding event.

My deepest condolences for your loss and pray the memories you hold dear to your heart, will ease your pain.

Cynthia McCarthy

Friend