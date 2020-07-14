1/1
Constance M. Dugal
1935 - 2020
DOVER - Our beloved Mother, Constance M. Dugal, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, N.H., on April 12, 1935, the daughter of George and Madeline Strachan.

Constance married the love of her life, Arthur, and they had 63 years together before his death in 2018.

Constance took great pride in providing a happy home for Arthur and their four children, Cathy, Daniel, David, and Christine.

The Dugal home on Spruce Lane in Dover, was always busy with neighborhood kids, friends and family. Connie could always find a reason for a celebration.

Connie worked alongside her husband Arthur for many years at their family businesses, Dugal's Market. Her cleaning knew no bounds.

Connie had many talents. She was an avid gardener, painter, and quilter. We have many paintings and quilts to cherish.

Most of all, Connie adored her 11 grandchildren, Sarah, Jeffrey, Matthew, Amanda, Daniel, Ashley, Kara, Katie, Jaime, Shelby, and Jackson. What happens at Grammys stays at Grammys.

Connie was also GG to eight great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Payton, Delayne, Aurelia, Ophelia, Baylor, an Angel baby boy, and a little bundle on the way.

Her favorite time of year was her annual camping trip with her entire family to Point Sebago. This year we shall reminisce about all of our wonderful memories of our beloved Connie. We will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her four children, Cathy (Dugal) Plante and her husband Roger, Daniel Dugal and his wife Lisa, David Dugal and his wife Kim, and Christine Dugal.

She is also survived by her sisters Audury Keenan of Dover, Jackie Lavallee of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Mary Twombly of Rochester, N.H.., and one brother, Norman Bibeau of Rochester, N.H.

We would like to thank Kirkwood Corners of Lee, N.H. for the loving care you provided for our Mom. To know that she was happy and well cared for is everything. We will miss you all.

We would also like to thank Cornerstone Hospice for all the wonderful work you do for families in their darkest hour. You are a Godsend.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 14 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Connie was such a wonderful friend and neighbor. Such a talented lady. She will be so missed. We are so sorry for your loss. We know her family and friends have such wonderful memories.
Carol & Thomas Walsh
Friend
July 14, 2020
Kim, my condolences to Dave, Cathy, Dan & Christine,the grands and greatgrands on Connie's passing. I have such fond memories of them from the store and so enjoy seeing you all on FB. Virtual hugs!
Jill Gallant
Friend
July 14, 2020
I'm so sorry to read of Connie's passing. I was the activity director at the Gafney Home where they had lived. Arthur and Connie were a loving and wonderful couple. Connie always talked about and cherished her family. She would often talk about her children and how they always had friends over and her house was always full.
She loved coming to activities and really enjoyed our wii bowling time.
She also liked coming to the parties and dancing. Whatever the activity, Connie was there. I have an especially fond memory of your parents cutting the cake during my June wedding event.
My deepest condolences for your loss and pray the memories you hold dear to your heart, will ease your pain.
Cynthia McCarthy
Friend
July 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.May you be comforted knowing she was loved by many.
Debbie Dugal
Family
July 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to your family.
Chuck & Melanie Rhoades
Friend
July 14, 2020
To the Dugal Family
I am very sorry for the loss of your kind and loving Mother, Grand-Mother and Great Grand-Mother. She was one of my Girl Scout leaders growing up and she had such a positive influence on all of us.
Suzanne Daigle
Friend
July 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Darci DiMambro Davis
Friend
July 13, 2020
Love to all of you!
Christine Fernandez
Friend
July 13, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your mom, grand mom. May she rest In Peace. God Bless.
Don Ramsey
July 13, 2020
To the Dugal Family, our sincere sympathies for your loss of a beautiful lady
Sincerely, Karen and Dan Bernard
Karen Bernard
Family
July 13, 2020
Cathy, Dan, Dave and Christine, we are very sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. Many fond memories of her and your dad through the years.
Keeping you all in our prayers.
Marty & Patty Riordan
Martin Riordan
Friend
