77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
NEWMARKET – Constance S. (Bloom) Bentley died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was born Dec. 14, 1940, the daughter of Clayton and Jean (Mitchell) Bloom. She graduated from Newmarket High School in 1958.
Connie was a member of the Newmarket Community Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. Connie served as a deaconess and was especially proud to have been actively involved with the Newmarket Youth Group during the late 1960s.
She was chairperson of the Red Cross Bloodmobile and worked as a teacher's aide at Newmarket Elementary School. Later, Connie worked for the State of New Hampshire and the Rockingham County Superior Courthouse, retiring in 2012.
Connie is survived by her husband of 57 years, John E. Bentley, and her four children - Sheri Bentley Coombs and her husband, Jeffery, of Sandwich, N.H.; Julie Bentley Morrow and her husband, John, of St. Johns, Fla.; John A. Bentley of Newmarket, N.H., and Tracey Bentley and her partner, Elliot Alexander, of Portsmouth, N.H. Connie's grandchildren include Ted, Jackson, and Katheryne Coombs; Jack Morrow, Sydney Morrow and Taylor Morrow Suriano; Clayton and Ian Bentley and Amanda Bentley Jacques. She is also survived by a brother, Ronald Bloom and his wife Vickie of Northwood; and nieces, nephews, and aunts and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held Friday, Feb. 14, between 3 to 7 p.m. at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road (Route 108), Newmarket. A private burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Connie's family asks for contributions to organizations that support the Newmarket community.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
