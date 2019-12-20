|
ROCHESTER - Constance "Connie" Woodard, 87, of 68 Richardson St., Rochester, the most caring and loving wife of 66 years, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Born June 21, 1932 in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, the daughter of Maurice and Lena (Leighton) Bennett of Alton, N.H.
She was a graduate of Alton High School. Prior to her retirement in 1996 she worked all of her life at various local shoe shops, then as a sheet metal operator at Great Falls Manufacturing and Teladyne-Laars in Rochester.
Connie loved celebrations and parties, and enjoyed a good laugh. After retirement, she and her husband Otis spent several winters in Port Charlotte, Florida. Her happiest times were spent with her family, where they spent many summers at Merrymeeting Lake in New Durham. Connie was a member for many years of the Rochester Elks Emblem Club. She was an avid reader, and loved to walk around her neighborhood stopping to talk to anyone who was out. She was the heart of the family.
She is survived by her husband Otis A. Woodard; her daughter Susan (Woodard) and husband Steve Folsom, and her son Brian Woodard and wife Kathryn, both of Rochester; two granddaughters, Lena F. Folsom of Rochester and Meghan Kopaska of Waltham, Mass.; and a grandson Shane Woodard, and his wife Tara, and their children Aidan and Audrina, of Tipp City, Ohio.
She was predeceased by her parents, a sister Shirley (Bennett) Batchelder, and grandbabies Kathryn Gabrielle and Gabriel Stephen Folsom.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone VNA/Hospice, especially Marilyn Bush and Robin Cumming, who treated her with love and respect during her time in their care. A special thanks goes out to the Frisbie Memorial Hospital staff and Dr. Stacey, where she received amazing care, making her comfortable in her final days.
SERVICES: The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H., with a calling hour prior from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone VNA/Hospice, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03867. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019