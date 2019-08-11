|
ROCHESTER, N.H. - Corinne A. Hodge (Belmonte), 61, of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side after a cancer battle fought with courage and grace.
Born in Boston, Mass., she was raised overseas, as her father Joseph Belmonte served in the U.S. Army, living in England, Thailand, Iran, and the U.S.
She graduated from Medford High School and later completed cosmetology and nursing courses. Throughout her life, she worked as a photographer, cosmetologist, nursing assistant, and in customer service and retail. She also volunteered with various non-profit organizations.
Corinne enjoyed crocheting, movies, watching the Patriots, bowling, motorcycle rides, cooking, trips to the lake, and going on adventures with her daughter, Rena, and granddaughter, Jayda. Shopping, brunch, manicures, seafood, anything purple, Louis Vuitton, word searches, and ice cream were some of her favorite things.
She had a vivacious and outgoing personality and always made those around her laugh. She made friends wherever she went. She was supportive and proud of her children and loved and embraced her role as Nana.
Corinne will be missed and lovingly remembered by daughters Rena Dandurant; Joline Holloran and her husband, John; Christina Antunez; and son, Joseph Mercer and his wife Crystal; her four grandsons and her granddaughter; as well as her extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Peter Dandurant, and her parents.
According to her wishes, a private Celebration of Life was held in her honor.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019