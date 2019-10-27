|
|
GREENE, Maine - Costa Smirles passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He grew up in Somersworth and dedicated his life to his children and teaching chemistry and mathematics in Maine for 37 years.
Costa spent summers tending to his flower gardens and winters creating wonders from wood and metal.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly and David; soulmate, Geri; son and daughter-in-laws, Tom Schnauber and Kendra Smirles; grandchildren, Makena, Emerson, and Delaney Smirles; step-grandchildren, Johannes, Anneke, and Matthias Schnauber; nieces, Linda Tibbetts, Tara and Karly Eretzian; cousins, Vicki Drakopoulis and Kay Lussier; and great nieces and nephews, Mike, Alicia, and Aiden Tibbetts.
Costa was the kindest and most caring man who always maintained a positive outlook. We are all better for having known and loved him.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019