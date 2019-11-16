Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
Courtney Richardson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Courtney Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Courtney Dimon Richardson


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Courtney Dimon Richardson Obituary
LEBANON, Maine - Courtney Dimon Richardson, 34, of Jim Grant Road, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 15, 1985 in Rochester, N.H., the daughter of Roger and Cynthia (Dimon) Allen. She has resided in Lebanon since 2016 previously living in California.

Courtney served in the U.S. Air Force for three years and went to college to become a dental hygienist. She was a member of the Union Free Will Baptist in Lebanon where she often taught Sunday school. She was an avid runner and health enthusiast. She especially loved spending time with her family and had homeschooled her two children for a short period. She and her nephew, Jace, formed a special bond with the short time they had together.

Members of her family include her children, Arianna Dimon Richardson, Michael James Richardson, III; her husband, Michael Richardson, Jr.; her parents, Roger and Cynthia Allen; sister, Hilary and husband Ryan Godin; brother, Roger and wife Chantel Allen; paternal grandmother, Beverly Allen; maternal grandmother, Jean Dimon; and many extended family members.

SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Butland officiating. Burial will follow in New Cold Spring Cemetery, East Rochester, N.H.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Amy's Treat, c/o Wentworth Douglass Hospital, Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Courtney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -