LEBANON, Maine - Courtney Dimon Richardson, 34, of Jim Grant Road, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 15, 1985 in Rochester, N.H., the daughter of Roger and Cynthia (Dimon) Allen. She has resided in Lebanon since 2016 previously living in California.
Courtney served in the U.S. Air Force for three years and went to college to become a dental hygienist. She was a member of the Union Free Will Baptist in Lebanon where she often taught Sunday school. She was an avid runner and health enthusiast. She especially loved spending time with her family and had homeschooled her two children for a short period. She and her nephew, Jace, formed a special bond with the short time they had together.
Members of her family include her children, Arianna Dimon Richardson, Michael James Richardson, III; her husband, Michael Richardson, Jr.; her parents, Roger and Cynthia Allen; sister, Hilary and husband Ryan Godin; brother, Roger and wife Chantel Allen; paternal grandmother, Beverly Allen; maternal grandmother, Jean Dimon; and many extended family members.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m., at the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. The funeral service will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Butland officiating. Burial will follow in New Cold Spring Cemetery, East Rochester, N.H.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Amy's Treat, c/o Wentworth Douglass Hospital, Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019