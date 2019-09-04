|
SOMERSWORTH - Courtney Marie Turgeon, 54, of Somersworth, N.H., peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 after suffering a catastrophic ruptured brain aneurysm earlier in the week.
Born in Brookhaven, N.Y., Courtney is survived by her husband Brian; sons Tanner McEntee and Ty Turgeon; mother Kathleen McAllister and her husband Robert; father John King and his wife Barbara; sister Lara and Jamie Arsenault, Ryder and Dempsey; sister Sydney and Erin Caretti, Quinlan and Allister; step-brother Scott and Tina King, Lexi, Abigail, Gage; step-sister Brooke, Erinn, Cheyenne; Bob brothers Zack and Nick Vaughan; mother and father-in-law Barbara and Roland Turgeon; brother-in-law Kevin and Lisa, Hannah; brother-in-law Michael and Kerri Turgeon.
Courtney graduated from Northeastern University in 1987 and her career as a pharmacist began at Brooks Pharmacy. She moved to Hannaford Pharmacy several years ago and worked throughout New Hampshire and Maine training new pharmacy staff and dispensing prescriptions. More recently, she primarily worked at Hannaford in Dover and at Martin's Point in Maine. She loved her "PharmFam" and cared deeply for her customers. Courtney was dedicated, compassionate, kind, gentle, and generous. When she developed a particular interest in diabetes, she became a specialist to help people understand its complexities and prescribed medications.
Courtney's husband Brian and sons Tanner and Ty were the loves of her life, and they adored her in return. Her favorite pleasures were being with her family, sitting with Barbara and "Big R" on their back deck, cheering for the Bruins and Patriots, skiing at Sunday River, spending time with her "hockey family" and her wide circle of friends. Courtney was a loyal friend in good times and bad; when her dearest friend Renee Dupuis was diagnosed with cancer, she helped Renee to gracefully battle it until its tragic end, and then was available to Renee's family to help them recover from their loss. She was loved by, and returned love to, so very many.
"CourtStar" radiated ebullience and light when entering a room and will forever be remembered as an indelible singular brilliance in the lives of a great number of people. She had a spark for life and embraced EVERYONE, no matter who, where, or when. Courtney made time for all, always with a twinkle in her eye. We were all drawn to her dazzling light, and her compassion, dedication, beauty and grace will be with us forever.
Several years ago, Courtney signed up to be an organ and tissue donor; as a final act of kindness, she provided gifts of miracles for others. Her life is a complete circle of excellence, and the legacy she leaves for us is the inspiration to try a little harder, care beyond ourselves, smile to brighten someone's day, connect with tenderness, and exist with utmost integrity.
SERVICES: A celebration of Courtney's life will be held on Sunday, September 8, from 3-8 p.m., at the Rinks at Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Courtney's name to End 68 Hours of Hunger-Somersworth, P.O. Box 676, Somersworth, NH 03878. https://www.facebook.com/donate/359663594938072/10156169632042447/ or https://www.facebook.com/donate/359663594938072/?fundraiser_source=external_url
Published in Fosters from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019