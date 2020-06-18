MADBURY - Craig Evans, 71, born September 2, 1948, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 with his family at his side. Craig was a lifelong resident of Madbury, N.H. He grew up on Edgevan Farm on Evans Road with brother, Dane Evans and mother, Eleanore Dane Evans (d. 1985), who ran the only female-owned dairy farm in the area.
Craig attended local schools, Oyster River High School and the University of New Hampshire, where he was enrolled in the ROTC program and a member of the fraternity Phi Kappa Theta. He served four years in the US Army as an infantry officer, with a tour of duty in Vietnam earning him the rank of Captain, before entering the University of Maine School of Law.
He met and started a family with Kathy (McDermott) Evans. Together they raised two daughters, Chelsea Officer (husband Tim) and Kayla Evans, which he described as his most important accomplishment.
Craig was an avid sports lover and enjoyed both coaching and watching his daughters' soccer and basketball teams. He refereed throughout N.H. for both sports for many years, hauling equipment around in his 'teal wheels'.
Perhaps what many will remember and miss most about Craig was his warm and clever sense of humor and the mischievous twinkle of his eye. He loved a good 'dad joke' or play on words. He had a wealth of knowledge about a variety of subjects, ranging from tech to music to history and was accomplished in home construction.
He spent his later years macgyvering, working on his house, and enjoying his family, especially his granddaughter, Eleanor 'Ella' Officer.
SERVICES: The family will have a private graveside burial at Madbury Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or a condolence with the family, visit www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.