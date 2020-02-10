Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
111 Chapel Road
Wells, ME 04090
(207) 646-6133
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Craig W. Sheing Obituary
WELLS, Maine - Craig W. Sheing, of Wells, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

Survivors include his wife Dee Donlon Sheing, four sons Adam Griffin and his significant other Danielle Kaitz from Iowa, Eric (Ricky) Sheing and Max Sheing both of South Portland and Phil Taylor of North Hampton, N.H., two brothers Chris Sheing and his wife Judy and Curt Sheing and his wife Jill, all of Rochester, N.H., and many close family members and friends, along with furry companions, Biscuit, Forrest, and Hambone.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd, Wells, with a Masonic Memorial Service at 7 p.m. with the Brethren of Ocean Lodge # 142 officiating. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Chapel, with Reverend Burton Howe officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME. 04074, Grateful Dog Rescue, https://www.thegratefuldoganimalrescue.com/donate or to Safe Haven Humane Society, PO Box 91, Wells, ME. 04090.

To leave a message of condolence and view his complete obituary, please visit Craig's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd, Wells, Maine 04090.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2020
