Cristina M. Bunger


1985 - 2020
Cristina M. Bunger Obituary
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Cristina Marie Bunger, 35, of Manchester, N.H. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at home.

Born March 28, 1985 in Gloucester, Mass. to Thea Silveira and Jeffrey Bunger.

Cristina loved her family, friends, music and reading.

Cristina is survived by her daughter, Hope Silveira; her mother, Thea of Rochester, N.H.; her father, Jeffrey of Ohio and stepfather Ronald Davis of Dover, N.H.; brothers, Anthony Davis (Nicole and son Chase) Rochester, N.H., Joseph Silveira (William) Manchester, N.H., Nicholas Davis (Harrison) Quincy, Mass.; sister, Shaye Davis of Manchester, N.H.; her companion, Don Stewart of Manchester, N.H.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will announce the location and time of a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H.

To sign and view the full obituary please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.

In lieu of flowers consider donating to a .
Published in Fosters from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2020
