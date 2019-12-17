|
OGUNQUIT, Maine - Cynthia Ayn Douglass, 73, formerly of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully at home with her sons by her side after a brief illness on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Rochester, N.H., on May 12, 1946; daughter of Raymond and Harriet (Worster) Corson.
She leaves behind her sons, David E. Drapeau, Jr. and his wife, Leigh, of Deerfield, N.H. and York, Maine and Marc W. Drapeau, of Rochester, N.H. and Wells, Maine; grandchildren Jacqueline R. Drapeau, Exeter, Molly A. Drapeau, Rochester and C.J. Drapeau, Deerfield, N.H., and close family members including Linda and Raj Bhattacharya.
SERVICES: Friends and family will gather at the Ogunquit Baptist Church, 157 Shore Rd., Ogunquit, Maine on Thursday, December 19, at 11 a.m., for a Memorial service with a reception immediately to follow.
Donations may be made to the Maine Wilderness Watershed Trust, P.O. Box 5660, Augusta, ME 04332-5660. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019