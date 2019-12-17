Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ayn Douglass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Ayn Douglass Obituary
OGUNQUIT, Maine - Cynthia Ayn Douglass, 73, formerly of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully at home with her sons by her side after a brief illness on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Rochester, N.H., on May 12, 1946; daughter of Raymond and Harriet (Worster) Corson.

She leaves behind her sons, David E. Drapeau, Jr. and his wife, Leigh, of Deerfield, N.H. and York, Maine and Marc W. Drapeau, of Rochester, N.H. and Wells, Maine; grandchildren Jacqueline R. Drapeau, Exeter, Molly A. Drapeau, Rochester and C.J. Drapeau, Deerfield, N.H., and close family members including Linda and Raj Bhattacharya.

SERVICES: Friends and family will gather at the Ogunquit Baptist Church, 157 Shore Rd., Ogunquit, Maine on Thursday, December 19, at 11 a.m., for a Memorial service with a reception immediately to follow.

Donations may be made to the Maine Wilderness Watershed Trust, P.O. Box 5660, Augusta, ME 04332-5660. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -