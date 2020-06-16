THOMASTON, Ga. - Rev. D. Earl Wright, age 82, of Thomaston, Ga., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. Rev. Wright was born on April 16, 1938, in San Diego, Calif., to the late George Martin Wright and the late Jennie Elizabeth Thomas Wright.He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and served the Lord as a Minister.Survivors include his wife (formerly of Dover, N.H.) Mrs. Martha Davis Wright of Thomaston, Ga; daughters Mrs. Beverly Dawn (David) Clark of Manchester, Ga., Mrs. Candee Diane (Tom) Schreiner of Thomaston, Ga.; son Mr. David Earl Wright II (Stephanie) of Locust Grove, Ga.; sister Mrs. Ruth (Commander) Warren of Thomaston, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.