Rev. D. Earl Wright
THOMASTON, Ga. - Rev. D. Earl Wright, age 82, of Thomaston, Ga., died Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. Rev. Wright was born on April 16, 1938, in San Diego, Calif., to the late George Martin Wright and the late Jennie Elizabeth Thomas Wright.

He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and served the Lord as a Minister.

Survivors include his wife (formerly of Dover, N.H.) Mrs. Martha Davis Wright of Thomaston, Ga; daughters Mrs. Beverly Dawn (David) Clark of Manchester, Ga., Mrs. Candee Diane (Tom) Schreiner of Thomaston, Ga.; son Mr. David Earl Wright II (Stephanie) of Locust Grove, Ga.; sister Mrs. Ruth (Commander) Warren of Thomaston, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

https://www.cogginsfuneralhome.com/obituary/david-wright



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coggins Funeral Home
321 Hannahs Mill Road
Thomaston, GA 30286
(706) 647-9681
