H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
(603) 332-1563
Dale DeVore
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary’s Church
71 Lowell St
Rochester, NH
1948 - 2019
Dale L. DeVore Obituary
ROCHESTER - Dale L. DeVore, 71, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Bath, Maine, on January 9, 1948, he was the son of Paul and Mildred (Bailey) DeVore.

Dale was an Army Veteran.

Dale was employed for 34 years as an assembler at Eastern Air Device before his retirement.

SERVICES: Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9-10:30 a.m., at the H. J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H.

For a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, 2020
