|
|
ROCHESTER - Damien Megna of Rochester, N.H., passed away suddenly at the age of 50 on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, Dover, N.H. Damien was born in Jamaica, N.Y. on March 4, 1969, the son of Frank Megna and Alice LaPorte-Fuller.
SERVICES: A private family service will be held. We welcome friends, family and colleagues to join us in a celebration of Damien's life in October. Details will be available at https://www.bennettfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Damien's name to the Long Island Bulldog Rescue, P.O. Box 239, Stony Brook, NY 11790 or by visiting their website www.longislandbulldogrescue.org. Please visit https://www.bennettfuneral.com for the full version of Damien's obituary and to share fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Megna family.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019