Dear Aunt Janet, I am very sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of Uncle Dana and how he would make everyone laugh. Visits to your house were always exciting and I loved playing with Uncle Dana's arcade collection. Dana was lucky to have you in his life as you took such good care of him and were a true life companion. 53 years! (wow) Thank you for sharing his story here. Best wishes and hugs to you and your family during this difficult time.

David Young

Family