Dana C. Young
1945 - 2020
DOVER – Devoted husband, father and proud grandfather, Dana C. Young, 75, passed away peacefully Thursday May 21, 2020 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital following a period of failing health.
Born Jan. 24, 1945 in Needham, Mass., he was the son of the late Franklin Young and Pauline (Crouse) Saccoccia. He spent his childhood in Truro, Mass. before moving to Rye, N.H. where he graduated Portsmouth High School in 1965.
Dana married the love of his life, Janet, in 1967. Together they started their family owned business, Aquarius Pools & Spas in Somersworth, N.H., which they operated successfully for 39 years.
He was a weather enthusiast - always tracking a big nor'easter or hurricane, loved lobstering and spending time in Rye, growing award winning vegetables in his garden, spending winters at their home in Palm City, Fla., and the family camp on Swan Lake in Maine, as well as visiting Truro and Provincetown on Cape Cod. Dana had a passion for music, and his "Elvis" parties were legendary, as well as his fireworks displays. He was always the life of the party. Most of all he loved his family, and his grandsons were his pride and joy.
Members of his family include his wife of 53 years, Janet (Clark) Young of Dover, N.H.; his children, Wendy Cogdill and husband Del of Rochester, N.H. and Michael Young of Dover, N.H.; his grandsons Owen and Ryan Cogdill; his siblings, Pennie Allen of Portsmouth, N.H., Perry Young of Milton, N.H., Debbie Gryzbek of Danvers, Mass. and Paul Saccoccia and wife Michele of Barrington, N.H.; his sister-in-law, Nancy Foster and husband Randy of Belmont, Maine; many nieces and nephews, Jane Bedard of Rochester, N.H. whom he thought of as his daughter, his dearest best friend of 65 years, Alex Herlihy of Rye; and his beloved cat Lucy.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone VNA for all their support, especially Marie, Andrea and Barbara who took such wonderful care of Dana for the last seven years.
In memory of Dana, donations can be made to Cornerstone VNA (cornerstonevna.org), Rochester, NH.
There will be no services.
Please go to www.taskerfh.co m to sign the online guestbook.

Published in Foster's Daily Democrat on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Dana and Janet were some of the kindest most generous people Ive had the pleasure of knowing. Dana will certainly be missed.
Skip Durfey
Friend
May 29, 2020
Dear Aunt Janet, I am very sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of Uncle Dana and how he would make everyone laugh. Visits to your house were always exciting and I loved playing with Uncle Dana's arcade collection. Dana was lucky to have you in his life as you took such good care of him and were a true life companion. 53 years! (wow) Thank you for sharing his story here. Best wishes and hugs to you and your family during this difficult time.
David Young
Family
May 28, 2020
Janet I pray memories shared from friends and family comfort you in the weeks to come.
Nancy Powers
Friend
May 28, 2020
Dear Janet and Wendy and Michael, we are sorry to hear of Danas passing, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.❤
Jane and Barry Flanagan
May 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest sympathy to you Janet and your whole family.
Marsha Drake Beedy
Friend
