ROCHESTER - Dana S. Matthews, 64, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, by whom he will be forever missed. Dana was born November 1, 1954 to the late Philip E. and Shirley "Joyce" Matthews.
Dana spent most of his life in Newington and Portsmouth, N.H., where he worked in the family business, Newington Truck & Tractor. Dana was a steel worker in Boston for many years and, until his retirement, worked for Mick Body Works & Truck Repair. Throughout his career, Dana took pride in his work and was recognized as an excellent welder and fabricator, a talented carpenter and painter, and a veritable "jack of all trades."
Dana enjoyed the outdoors and spent time fishing, lobstering, and gardening. His favorite thing though by far, was to ride his motorcycle!
Dana leaves behind his only daughter, Shaunna Matthews, and one granddaughter, Ashley Matthews, both of whom he adored without measure. He is also survived by his sisters Lynne Littlefield and husband Bruce of Alton, N.H., Lori Mick and husband David Of South Berwick, Maine, and Linda Bowser and husband Eric of Newington, N.H., many nieces and nephews, and a very special friend, Sharon Smith, who he will always love.
He is predeceased by his parents, Philip and Shirley, his two brothers, Mark and Blaine Matthews, and his sister, Lisa Whalen.
SERVICES: A service and celebration of life is to be held at Newington Town Church, Newington, N.H. at 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 15. Interment to immediately follow.
