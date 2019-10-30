|
|
LEBANON, Maine - Daniel George Stanton, Jr., 67, of Lebanon, Maine died on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H. Daniel was born July 18, 1952, in Laconia, N.H. and was a lifelong N.H. resident.
He was a graduate of McIntosh Business College and owned his own accounting firm serving many local businesses and individuals as an accountant and tax specialist. He served in the armed forces as a payroll specialist in the U.S. Army from 1975-1978.
He was an avid fisherman and also enjoyed kayaking, bowling, and the Patriots, Red Sox and Manchester Monarchs sports teams.
He is survived by his brother Douglas Stanton of Rochester, N.H.; sister Dona Sparklin of Colebrook, N.H.; brother Dennis Stanton of Littleton, Colo.; partner in life Melanie Lewis of Denmark, Maine; two nephews; two nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father Daniel G. Stanton, mother Marianne Stanton, and brother David G. Stanton.
SERVICES: There will be a graveside service at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot, Maine on November 20, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019