Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
For more information about
Daniel Briggs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel John Briggs


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel John Briggs Obituary
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Daniel John Briggs, born May 17, 1955 in Watkins Glen, N.Y. passed away at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughters and their partners, Elita and Timothy, Rebekah and Gregory, Laura and Charles, and Karen and Nicholas; his grandchildren Natalie, Connor, Erin, Jazmine, Sarah, Kendrick, Sawyer, Sophia, and Silas; and his sister Dawn and her children Michael and Rebecka.

Danny was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Mary (Bakay) Briggs, his son Joseph Briggs, and his nephew Lonnie.

He was a talented pianist and accompanied many soloists and musical groups at the Bible Speaks of South Berwick, where he faithfully attended services for many years.

The family would like to extend their great appreciation to John Martel and the crew at Fisher Auto Parts, where Danny worked for many years; and to Dr. Shankar and his staff at the Seacoast Cancer Center for the care and support they provided him over the last several months.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service has been planned in June and will be by invitation only. If desired, donations may be made in Danny's memory to the Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook
Published in Fosters from May 28 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -