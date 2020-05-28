|
|
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. - Daniel John Briggs, born May 17, 1955 in Watkins Glen, N.Y. passed away at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his daughters and their partners, Elita and Timothy, Rebekah and Gregory, Laura and Charles, and Karen and Nicholas; his grandchildren Natalie, Connor, Erin, Jazmine, Sarah, Kendrick, Sawyer, Sophia, and Silas; and his sister Dawn and her children Michael and Rebecka.
Danny was predeceased by his parents, Clayton and Mary (Bakay) Briggs, his son Joseph Briggs, and his nephew Lonnie.
He was a talented pianist and accompanied many soloists and musical groups at the Bible Speaks of South Berwick, where he faithfully attended services for many years.
The family would like to extend their great appreciation to John Martel and the crew at Fisher Auto Parts, where Danny worked for many years; and to Dr. Shankar and his staff at the Seacoast Cancer Center for the care and support they provided him over the last several months.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service has been planned in June and will be by invitation only. If desired, donations may be made in Danny's memory to the Seacoast Cancer Center, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com for more information or to sign the online guestbook
Published in Fosters from May 28 to May 31, 2020