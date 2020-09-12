1/2
Darius James Davis
ROCHESTER - Darius "John" James Davis, 86, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in his home with his family by his side. He was born in Newport, N.H., the son of the late Roland Davis Sr., and Irene (Godfrey) Davis.

John proudly served in the US Army for 5 1/2 years. Following his service, he was an accountant for Maxfield Riel, then worked for CI White for 35 years.

He coached softball for the Rochester Softball League, was President of the Rochester Jaycees and received Jaycees Man of the Year Award and the Jaycees International Senator Award. He held the position of finance officer for the American Veterans and served eight years as treasurer for the Victoire Club. He loved volunteering for the Pease Greeters and especially loved going to the nursing homes to have lunch with other veterans.

John loved dogs, volunteering for the AMVETS, playing softball, playing Pinochle with his friends, the "Exhausted Roosters", and spending time with his family. He had a big heart and quick wit sense of humor.

He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Paula Davis, his daughter Denise Warren, his brother Roland "Peter" Davis and sister Linda Davis.

Survivors include his children Donna Keelty, Dana Davis, Diane Nicol, Debbie Davis, Darcy Graham, and Deanna MacDonald; his grandchildren Lance Keelty, Tyler Davis, Alexis Nicol, Isabella and Evan Graham, James Davis, Nikki Warren, Taylor, Emilie and Sydney MacDonald; as well as seven beautiful great-grandchildren.

He will be dearly missed as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

SERVICES: Friends may call Monday, September 14, from 5-7 p.m., at the H.J. Grondin & Son Funeral Home, 177 North Main St., Rochester. A celebration service will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, please feel free to make a donation in John's honor to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) 275 Chestnut St., Manchester, NH 03101. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.GrondinFuneralHome.com.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
SEP
15
Service
10:00 AM
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
H. J. Grondin & Son, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Services
177 North Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603.332.1563
