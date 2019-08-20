|
|
BARRINGTON - David A. Berry, 88, of 337 Second Crown Point Rd., Barrington, N.H. died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. David was born August 13, 1931 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late Norman J. and Dorothy (Burpee) Berry.
David graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949 and UNH in 1953 with a degree in Civil Engineering. As a member of UNH ROTC, Dave was Commissioned as a 2nd LT., served in the United States Army and Army Reserve, retiring as a Colonel in 1991. He owned and operated Berry Surveying and Engineering.
He was a very active parishioner at First Church Congregational in Rochester, where he had served on many Boards, sang in the Choir, and was the Bell Choir Director. David was a member of Humane Lodge #21 F&AM, James Farrington–Pleiades Chapter #7 O.E.S., Boy Scout Leader of Troup # 238, and the Barber Shop Chorus here locally. He loved sailing, golf and bowling with his children when they were young.
David is survived by his wife Sylvia (Lyons) Berry of Barrington; sons Kenneth Berry and wife Virginia of Rochester, Jonathan Berry and wife Wendy of Barrington; daughter Donna Mather and husband David of Papillion, Nebraska; nine grandsons; two granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Normand Berry Jr. and his wife Patricia.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date Arrangements are under the care of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: First Church Congregational, noted John Smith Music Fund, 63 South Main St., Rochester, NH 03867. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019