Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Committal
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
163 Mt. Vernon Rd.,
Augusta, NH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
VFW Post 887
509 Leighton Road
Augusta, NH
View Map
David Allen Tufts


1952 - 2020
MANCHESTER, Maine - David Allen Tufts, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Togus VA Hospital surrounded by his family. David was born on June 4, 1952 In Rochester, N.H., a son of the late Merton and Geraldine (Duprey) Tufts.

David graduated from Farmington High School in Farmington, N.H., in 1970. Following high school, he joined the United States Navy; serving his country with pride.

David enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, compassionate and hard working person who could fix anything.

David is survived by his son, Shane Tufts and wife Tammi from Farmington, N.H.; a daughter Amy (Tufts) Dostie and husband Brian of Manchester; a sister, Patricia (Tufts) Goupil and a brother Michael Tufts both of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and a sister Debbie Tufts and partner Scott of Farmington; grandsons: Brandon Tufts and girlfriend Megan, Joshua Tufts and girlfriend Dani and Brody Tufts and girlfriend Mattea all of Farmington, N.H.

The family would like to thank the staff at Togus Special Care Unit for giving David the loving care throughout his journey. Also, a heartfelt thank you, to Laurie Labonte, Bob Emmons, Diane Bond and Kevin Burgess for their friendship through the years.

SERVICES: Committal prayers with military honors will be held on Friday, January 17, at 12 p.m., in the chapel at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. Immediately following, a Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 887, 509 Leighton Road, Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wreaths Across America at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MPILF46, or by mail to: Wreaths Across America, In Memory of David Tufts, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME, 04623.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
