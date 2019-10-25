|
|
LEE - David Biggwither, 89, of Snell Road and formerly of California, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. Born March 23, 1930 in Whangarei, New Zealand he was the son of Vernon and Ina (McCardle) Biggwither.
Early career in the merchant marine in New Zealand; serving on numerous ships throughout the world. He owned a series of successful construction related businesses in New Zealand prior to 1980 when he moved to the United States and began a Marine repair business in San Diego, Calif.
David was predeceased by his sons, Bruce and Barry Biggwither.
Survivors include his son James Biggwither and his wife Rebecca of Lee; his daughter, Helen Holdsworth and her husband David of New Zealand; grandchildren, Ian Biggwither, Avery Biggwither, Matt Holdsworth, Marsha Holdsworth, Cjantra Martine, and Jenna Tomlin.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Great Island Common New Castle, N.H. He will be prayed for at mass on Sunday, October 27, at 11:15 a.m. at the Church of St. Thomas More, Durham, N.H. A memorial service will also be held in San Diego, Calif. Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019