|
|
ROCHESTER - David C. Jacobs, 76, of Salmon Falls Road, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at home. He was born September 20, 1943 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late Steven and Emma Jacobs and was a lifelong resident.
David worked in construction and was self-employed. His hobby was restoring old Chevy cars and trucks and building Sprint cars. He was a member of Granite State Mini Sprints.
Members of his family include his son, Peter Jacobs of McCall, Idaho; brother, Harold Jacobs, Rochester; sister, Betty Ann Monahan, Goffstown, N.H.; the mother of his son, Paulette Jacobs Nadeau whom he was divorced from in 1984 and stayed friends and eventually became one of his caregivers.
SERVICES: Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020