Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
86 S. Main Street
Rochester, NH 03867
603-332-0230
For more information about
David Jacobs
View Funeral Home Obituary

David C. Jacobs


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Jacobs Obituary
ROCHESTER - David C. Jacobs, 76, of Salmon Falls Road, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at home. He was born September 20, 1943 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late Steven and Emma Jacobs and was a lifelong resident.

David worked in construction and was self-employed. His hobby was restoring old Chevy cars and trucks and building Sprint cars. He was a member of Granite State Mini Sprints.

Members of his family include his son, Peter Jacobs of McCall, Idaho; brother, Harold Jacobs, Rochester; sister, Betty Ann Monahan, Goffstown, N.H.; the mother of his son, Paulette Jacobs Nadeau whom he was divorced from in 1984 and stayed friends and eventually became one of his caregivers.

SERVICES: Arrangements are under the care of the R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., Rochester, N.H. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.M. Edgerly and Son, Inc. - Rochester
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -