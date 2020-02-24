|
WOLFEBORO - David E. Bernier, 53, of Beach Pond Rd., Wolfeboro, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Concord Hospital.
Born in Exeter, N.H., April 16, 1966 son of Patricia A. (Fortin) Bernier and the late Thomas Winslow Bernier Sr. he grew up and went to school in Newmarket. He lived in Bridgewater, Mass. and Newmarket prior to moving to Wolfeboro in 2006.
David played sports growing up in school, he loved watching his son play sports, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and enjoyed his job as a landscaper.
Predeceased by his father, he leaves a son Jason David Bernier of Bridgewater, Mass., his mother Patricia A (Fortin) Bernier of Wolfeboro, a brother Thomas Bernier Jr. of Newmarket, three sisters Janice Marcoux of East Kensington, Brenda Goodnight of Solon, Ohio and Patti Edson of Wolfeboro.
SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 85 Mill St., Wolfeboro, 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29. After the ceremony, there will be a celebration of life with a bonfire at the family home on Beach Pond Rd. Casual attire and boots suggested. In lieu of flowers donations in David's memory may be made to the .
Published in Fosters from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020