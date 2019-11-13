|
ROCHESTER - David E. Stimpson, 87, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Ctr. for Palliative & Hospice Care in Hanover, N.H. David was born on November 1, 1932 in Haverhill, N.H., the son of Ora W. Stimpson and Charlotte (Tabbutt) Stimpson.
David was the husband of Shirley M. Stimpson. They were married on May 28, 1983 in Rochester, N.H. They enjoyed their 36 years of marriage between Rochester, N.H., and Las Vegas, Nev.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator at Fillmore Ind. in Loudon. N.H. for many years, later for American Sand & Gravel in Las Vegas, Nev.; prior to his retirement and return to Rochester in 2012.
He was also a long standing member of the Rochester Elks, for over 25 years. He was a loving father and husband and enjoyed making peoples day through his engaging humor or volunteering his assistance. The neighbor's grandsons, Billy and Gavin would make him happy doing fist pump, elbow and high five. They would make special trips to visit him after he took sick.
David was predeceased by his son, Daryl W. Stimpson and is survived by two sons and a daughter; David W. Stimpson of N.H., Lisa Stimpson of N.H. and Shawn Stimpson of Wash. He also had two step children, Cheri Allen of N.H. and Paul DuFault of Calif. The grandchildren from his extended family are as follows: Angela Girard, Deborah Finizia, Rachel Simon, Meredith Dourian, Benjamin Ruel, Natalee Stimpson, Nasturcia Stimpson, Thesun Stimpson, Apprimay Stimpson, Sorrelle Stimpson, Cam DuFault, Kyra DuFault and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the efforts and support of the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
SERVICES: The family has decided not to have a formal service and to celebrate David's life in their own way. Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Fosters from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019