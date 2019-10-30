|
DOVER - David Goldstein, 75, passed away after a period of failing health on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Dover, New Hampshire surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 29, 1943 to the late Doctor Max Goldstein and the late Bette Aschkenasy. David grew up in West Hartford, Connecticut.
David was a resident of Dover, New Hampshire from 1971 to the present where David and Davena, his wife of 48 years, have raised their family.
David is survived by his wife, Davena "DeeDee" Goldstein; his son, Bill, and his wife Catherine; his daughter, Andrea Burt, and her husband Tim; three grandchildren, Max, Piper and Paige; and two beloved grandogs, Lilo and Linden. David also leaves behind his siblings; Doctor Steven Goldstein and his wife, Susan, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Robert Goldstein and his wife, Kathleen Nash of San Diego, California; Mary Marcus and her husband, Wally, of Tucson, Arizona; and cousin, Susan Darley of Princeton, New Jersey as well as several nieces and nephews.
David graduated from Connard High School in West Hartford, Connecticut, and then from Dartmouth College in 1966 with a degree in Economics.
Throughout his life, "Coach G" was an avid golfer and skier. His passion for golf was not lost on those who knew him best. David was a member at Cochecho Country Club for 48 years where he was club champion multiple times. He had an eye for a golf swing and was known to coach even the ugliest slice or hook back to the fairway. He coached the UNH Men's Golf Team for 14 years, and passed along his knowledge and love for the game to many people.
When he wasn't on the golf course, David loved spending time with his family. Disney was a favorite destination for David. He spent many years enjoying trips to the Magic Kingdom with his loved ones. In fact, when the weather turned too cold for golf, David would devote weeks to planning the perfect vacation for his family. No detail was too small, no splurge left undone when David orchestrated his family excursions.
In addition to a successful life in business as a National Director of Sales with Allegiant Management, and as a member of the state-appointed Personnel Appeals Board, David also spent a large amount of his time as a volunteer with the United Way, the Dover Soup Kitchen, as an advocate for children with CASA, and as a past President for Temple Israel.
David was known for his quick wit, humor, and generous spirit. He was well loved, and he will be dearly missed.
SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Purdy Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H., followed by burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in Dover, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at wish.org. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019