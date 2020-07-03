MILTON - David H. Henderson, 71, of Milton, N.H., died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home following a period of failing health. David was born in Rochester, N.H., on October 23, 1948, son of Ralph and Leona (Bickford) Henderson. He was a lifelong resident of Rochester until moving to Milton, N.H. in 2018.
David served in the US Air Force 656 Radar Squadron after graduating from Spaulding High School. He spent many years working as a computer programmer until his retirement. David loved his family very much and enjoyed working on his computer to create and preserve many wonderful family memories. He was also a member of Saint Mary Church, Rochester, N.H.
David is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughter Karen Gravel and her husband Dana Gravel; his daughter Susan DiPrizio and her husband Peter DiPrizio; four grandchildren Caleb Gravel, Ben Gravel, Anthony DiPrizio and Marina DiPrizio. He was predeceased by his sister, Donna Henderson.
SERVICES: Family and friends may gather on Monday, July 6, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Palliative Care, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Foundation, 789 Central Ave., Dover, NH 03820. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.GrondinFuneralHome.com
.