ROCHESTER - David Michael Anctil, 69, a lifelong resident of Rochester, N.H., peacefully passed away at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dave, born May 13, 1951, was the oldest son of Antonio (Tony) and Jacqueline (Shaw) Anctil.
David attended St. Mary's School, Spaulding High School (Class of '69) and Plymouth State College (Class of '73).
David played football, coming up through the Rochester system, eventually pioneering the creation of the Plymouth State football team. Accolades include: selection to NHIAA All State team and competing on the NH Shrine Team (69).
Dave and his wife Becky frequently loved to go 'wilderness camping'. No big surprise, as they were always most content when simply enjoying the company of each other. A love story for the ages!
Employment history included working at the FBI in Washington, DC, next, a 20 year career in financial services with MetLife, during which he received many insurance industry accolades.
He and Becky truly loved home renovations and worked side-by-side swinging hammers, creating remarkable transformations within the homes they lived.
David was never happier than when cheering on his children's sports endeavors, especially ice hockey.
As a civic minded resident of Rochester, David's crowning achievement for the city was his tireless efforts to 'resurrect' the Rochester Ice Arena. In February, the community recognized his contributions as a member of the Rochester Arena Commission with the establishment of the 'Anctil Cup'...an award bestowed on the winner of the annual Spaulding/Dover hockey game.
David is survived by his wife of 44 years Rebecca (Allen) Anctil; sons Dan Anctil and wife (Michelle), Ken Anctil and wife (Natalie), both sons and wives live in Park City, Utah; daughter Kristin Allard and husband Rowdy and their children Liliana and Brady of Newfields, N.H.; along with brother James Anctil, wife Pam of Wolfeboro N.H., and sister Cheryl Douglas and husband Kurt of Rochester, N.H.
SERVICES: Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., at St. Mary's Church, 71 Lowell St., Rochester, N.H. Graveside Service at Rochester Cemetery Franklin St., Rochester, N.H.
Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) in David's name. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.edgerlyfh.com.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.