ROCHESTER, N.H. - David N. Raiche, 63, of Rochester passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1957 in Dover, N.H., the son of Normand J. Raiche and Gertrude (Korn) Raiche. He attended Dover schools and graduated from Saint Thomas Aquinas in 1975.
In addition to reading, David was a movie buff who also enjoyed listening to 1960's music and writing poetry.
David is survived by his mother, Gertrude of Dover; his children, Dustin and his wife Erica of Londonderry, Matthew of Somersworth, and two grandchildren; his siblings, Patty Milano and her husband Nick of Barrington, Larry and his wife Joanne of Dover, Cindy Mazzone and her husband Gary of Dover, and seven nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Normand.
A private interment service will be held at St. Charles Cemetery in Dover at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wiggin-Purdy-McCooey-Dion Funeral Home, 655 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com