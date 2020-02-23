|
MILTON, N.H. – David Paul Marquis, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 9, 1940 in Rochester, N.H., the son of the late David G. and Annette (Perreault) Marquis. David was affectionately known as Pepere or "Pep" by his loved ones.
After graduating in 1959 from Holy Rosary High School in Rochester, N.H., David spent his career working for several different companies including Simplex Wire & Cable, Avery ABB, Westinghouse, Neslab, and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where he retired. He was a veteran and member of the American Legion, having served in the U.S. Army Reserve after receiving basic training at Fort Dix, N.J.
David was an avid ice hockey fan and was a founding member, and first president, of the Somersworth-Berwick Youth Hockey Association. He especially enjoyed watching the Montreal Canadians. David and Arlene were fixtures at their son's and grandchildren's athletic and academic events. David's other interests included fishing, gardening, and genealogy. He enjoyed life the most when he was simply spending quality time with his family - especially "island time" at the family's island camp on Milton Three Ponds.
He was predeceased by his brother Edgar ("Buddy"), and Edgar's daughter, Dawn, of Rochester, N.H.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene (Poire); his son Scott and wife, Lisa of Milton, N.H.; his son Alan and wife, Sherri of Somersworth, N.H.; and his son Daniel, and wife Michelle of Rollinsford, N.H. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Arielle, Evan, Meredith, Camden, and Teagan.
The Marquis family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the medical professionals at Frisbie Memorial, Wentworth Douglass, and Massachusetts General hospitals for their care and compassion throughout David's illness.
SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bernier~Pelkey Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth, N.H. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. at St. Martin Church, 120 Maple St., Somersworth, N.H. A post-mass luncheon and gathering will be held at the Somersworth American Legion on Washington St.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of David P. Marquis to support the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center at Massachusetts General Hospital. Donations may be made online at giving.massgeneral.org or by check made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital and mailed to: MGH Development Office, Attn: Lily Guttentag, 125 Nashua Street, Ste 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101.
To leave online condolences please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net. Care for the Marquis family has been entrusted to the Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020