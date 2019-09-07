Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home & Crematory Services
191 Hartland Ave
Pittsfield, ME 04967
(207) 487-5106
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Restoration Church
80 Rutland St.
Dover, NH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Restoration Church
80 Rutland St.
Dover, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hashem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Peter Hashem


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Peter Hashem Obituary
DOVER - David Peter Hashem, 56, died of a heart attack on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Dover. He was born on June 1, 1963, in Dover, one of the eight children of Daniel and Carolyn (Joyce) Hashem Sr.

He graduated from Dover High School and co-owned and operated Strafford Tire and Battery on Broadway.

How do you put into words what a wonderful guy Dave was? A loving father, devoted son, and the best brother. He was thoughtful, generous, and gave the best hugs. He loved to ride his Harley "Ruby" and enjoyed taking his snowmobile for a fast ride. His '67 Plymouth Belvedere could be seen on the warm summer days. His quick wit and punch lines are well remembered by many. He loved the Lord, his family, and faithfully attended Restoration Church. He will always be missed and never forgotten.

Dave is survived by his precious daughter, Olivia; his mom and dad; seven siblings: Dan and wife Michelle, Don and wife Carmen, Rebecca and husband Aaron, Rachel and husband Glenn, Bobbi and husband Dan, Renee and husband Joshua, and Kati and husband Cisco; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Yvonne Hashem and Elmer and Agnes Joyce; and a special uncle and aunt, Lewis and Rachel Hasham.

SERVICES: A time of visiting will take place from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, September 8, at the Restoration Church, 80 Rutland St., Dover. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, at the church with Pastor Nate Gagne officiating.

To leave a message of kindness or share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com. Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.
Published in Fosters from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now