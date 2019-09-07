|
DOVER - David Peter Hashem, 56, died of a heart attack on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Dover. He was born on June 1, 1963, in Dover, one of the eight children of Daniel and Carolyn (Joyce) Hashem Sr.
He graduated from Dover High School and co-owned and operated Strafford Tire and Battery on Broadway.
How do you put into words what a wonderful guy Dave was? A loving father, devoted son, and the best brother. He was thoughtful, generous, and gave the best hugs. He loved to ride his Harley "Ruby" and enjoyed taking his snowmobile for a fast ride. His '67 Plymouth Belvedere could be seen on the warm summer days. His quick wit and punch lines are well remembered by many. He loved the Lord, his family, and faithfully attended Restoration Church. He will always be missed and never forgotten.
Dave is survived by his precious daughter, Olivia; his mom and dad; seven siblings: Dan and wife Michelle, Don and wife Carmen, Rebecca and husband Aaron, Rachel and husband Glenn, Bobbi and husband Dan, Renee and husband Joshua, and Kati and husband Cisco; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Yvonne Hashem and Elmer and Agnes Joyce; and a special uncle and aunt, Lewis and Rachel Hasham.
SERVICES: A time of visiting will take place from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, September 8, at the Restoration Church, 80 Rutland St., Dover. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 9, at the church with Pastor Nate Gagne officiating.
