DOVER – David R. McCooey, 72, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 after a period of failing health.
David was born in Dover, N.H. on July 15, 1947 to John E. and Anne (Quirk) McCooey. He was a graduate of
Dover High School and lived in the Dover area his entire life. David was dedicated to his family and to helping
anyone he saw in need.
David is survived by his wife Virginia McCooey; his five children Karen Gravel, Susan DiPrizio, Jeremy
McCooey, Beth McCooey, and John D. McCooey; his sister Anne B. McCooey; his brothers Patrick McCooey
and James McCooey; seven grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John E. McCooey, Jr.
SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central
Ave., Dover, N.H. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary's
Cemetery in Dover.
Memorials in his name may be made to a .
Published in Fosters from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020