Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
David McCooey
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
David R. McCooey

David R. McCooey Obituary
DOVER – David R. McCooey, 72, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 after a period of failing health.

David was born in Dover, N.H. on July 15, 1947 to John E. and Anne (Quirk) McCooey. He was a graduate of

Dover High School and lived in the Dover area his entire life. David was dedicated to his family and to helping

anyone he saw in need.

David is survived by his wife Virginia McCooey; his five children Karen Gravel, Susan DiPrizio, Jeremy

McCooey, Beth McCooey, and John D. McCooey; his sister Anne B. McCooey; his brothers Patrick McCooey

and James McCooey; seven grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John E. McCooey, Jr.

SERVICES: An hour of visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 10 a.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central

Ave., Dover, N.H. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary's

Cemetery in Dover.

Memorials in his name may be made to a .

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020
