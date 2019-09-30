Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
David R. "Dave" Ouellette


1941 - 2019
David R. "Dave" Ouellette Obituary
YORK BEACH, Maine - David R. Ouellette Sr., of Laurel Lane, York Beach, Maine, passed away at home on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Dave is survived by his children Lisa Morneault (Maury), Jennifer Mulcahy (Will), Tara Gravier (Josh) and David "Chip" Ouellette Jr., (Maria); his sister Jeannette Dixon-Haney (David Sr.); an uncle Ronald Holmes Sr.; aunt Marion Randall Karcher; a special cousin and great friend Wes Glennon; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

Dave was predeceased by his parents Roland and Winona Ouellette, brother in-law Wilbur J. Dixon, sister in-law Joanne Barker, wife Billie Ouellette (1972), wife Ellen Ouellette (2015).

SERVICES: Calling hours will take place from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, October 1, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral home service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 2, with burial and Military Honors to follow in the First Parish Cemetery. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in Fosters on Sept. 30, 2019
