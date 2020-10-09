FARMINGTON, N.H. - David R. Vachon, age 73, of Farmington, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by his children and their spouses after a period of failing health.
Born June 7, 1947 in Rochester, son of Joseph and Beverly (Tufts) Vachon, he was a lifelong resident of Farmington.
Dave was a Veteran of the United States Navy and the United States Army.
Retired from General Electric, after 30 years, where he worked as Engineer Molding Technician, he had worked for 14 years as a Cook at Alton Central School and as a Cook in the summer at Camp Wanakee for 14 years.
Dave was active with the Farmington 500 Boys/Girls Club, where he started girls' softball with his wife Gloria. He loved to play all sports and was the first boy to pitch varsity baseball, while in 8th grade.
Predeceased by his wife Gloria J. (Moulton) Vachon, his parents, and his mother-in-law Althena Moulton, he is survived by their three children: Danielle Kimball and fiancé Ben Chamberlin, Joseph and wife Kim Vachon, Gerald and wife Holly Vachon, seven grandchildren: Emily, Mackenzie, Ryan, Randi, Ethan, CJ and Jackson , five great grandchildren, three brothers: Bruce Vachon, Brian Vachon and Don Vachon, also several nieces and nephews, and his father in law Robert "Buzz" Moulton.
SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Nute Ridge Bible Chapel, 99 Nute's Road in Milton, N.H., followed by a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington at 3:30 p.m. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Strafford County Dialysis, Patient Services Fund, 27 Sterling Drive, Rochester, NH 03867. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com