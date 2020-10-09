1/2
David R. Vachon
1947 - 2020
FARMINGTON, N.H. - David R. Vachon, age 73, of Farmington, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by his children and their spouses after a period of failing health.

Born June 7, 1947 in Rochester, son of Joseph and Beverly (Tufts) Vachon, he was a lifelong resident of Farmington.

Dave was a Veteran of the United States Navy and the United States Army.

Retired from General Electric, after 30 years, where he worked as Engineer Molding Technician, he had worked for 14 years as a Cook at Alton Central School and as a Cook in the summer at Camp Wanakee for 14 years.

Dave was active with the Farmington 500 Boys/Girls Club, where he started girls' softball with his wife Gloria. He loved to play all sports and was the first boy to pitch varsity baseball, while in 8th grade.

Predeceased by his wife Gloria J. (Moulton) Vachon, his parents, and his mother-in-law Althena Moulton, he is survived by their three children: Danielle Kimball and fiancé Ben Chamberlin, Joseph and wife Kim Vachon, Gerald and wife Holly Vachon, seven grandchildren: Emily, Mackenzie, Ryan, Randi, Ethan, CJ and Jackson , five great grandchildren, three brothers: Bruce Vachon, Brian Vachon and Don Vachon, also several nieces and nephews, and his father in law Robert "Buzz" Moulton.

SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Nute Ridge Bible Chapel, 99 Nute's Road in Milton, N.H., followed by a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington at 3:30 p.m. with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to: Strafford County Dialysis, Patient Services Fund, 27 Sterling Drive, Rochester, NH 03867. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Nute Ridge Bible Chapel
OCT
11
Graveside service
03:30 PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
October 8, 2020
I will always remember his deep and loving care for his aunt and my late grandmother Thelma Gray. May his memory be a blessing. — Cathy and Alex
Cathy Gray-Carney
Family
October 8, 2020
Many wonderful family memories with the Vachon’s. Will miss all the great meals at church. The memories will stay close in our hearts always. ❤
Susan Funk
Friend
October 8, 2020
Rest in peace Dave.
Debbie Perkins Brown
Family
October 8, 2020
David was a friend and classmate. We used to get a group of our classmates together and go out for lunch at different places. David was always a lot of fun. to his family, i am so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace
carol Richardson
Classmate
October 8, 2020
Our most sincere condolences to your family
David Connolly
October 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I will miss my gentle giant! The man who showed so many the path to the Lord and shared so much joy with others. I was blessed by his friendship!
Florence Canter
Friend
October 8, 2020
Don, Bruce and Brian, I am so sorry to hear of David's passing. He was a good person who will be missed. Our condolences to you and Dave's family.
Cindy Brown
Friend
October 8, 2020
Bruce, Don & Brian, Jude and I are sorry for the loss of your brother. We have your family in our prayers. I remember spending time with him on the Blueberry Mountain in Middleton as we were picking berries back in the early 60's. He was a kind and giving man. Loved by everyone. David will be missed. God bless.
Lloyd & Jude Goodwin
Family
October 8, 2020
Many thoughts and prayers. Dave will not be forgotten. A kind man with a loving heart. We worked together at Alton Central School. The kids loved him. The staff loved his many baked goodies. Truely a gifted soul
John Shaffer
Coworker
October 8, 2020
will miss you we where together alot in school
Louis Thurston
Friend
October 8, 2020
Bruce, Brian and Don, I am so very sorry for your loss.My thoughts and prayers are with you!
Kathy Wiggins
Friend
October 8, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. David will not be forgotten by his many friends. Thoughts and prayers are with all his family.
Mary Lou Monnat
Friend
October 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss. He always greeted me with a bag of chocolate chip cookies His heart was as big as he was.
Sean Curran
Friend
October 8, 2020
Remember Dave as a classmate and friend. Condolences to his family. Hand salute Dave!
Donald Mitchell
Friend
October 8, 2020
The Farmington Fire & Rescue Department would like to send our deepest condolences to the Vachon family. David was an honorary member of the department, we greatly appreciate his service and dedication to the department, the Farmington Fireman's Relief Association and the community.
Farmington Fire Rescue
October 8, 2020
Don, I know well the pain of losing a brother and offer my sincere condolences. I did not know your brother, but if he was anything like you, he was an amazingly kind and caring individual. May he Rest In Peace.
Dot Veisel
Friend
October 8, 2020
We are praying and thinking of you all at this time. He will be missed by many, but at home with the Lord.
Darold & Wanda Mills
Family
October 8, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. He was a kind man and was a great cook. He will be missed.
Norrene Nason
Friend
