SOMERSWORTH - Dawn M. Kenney, 62, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Wentworth Douglass Hospital following a brief illness. Born August 28, 1957 in Dover, N.H.; she was the daughter of the late John T. and Beatrice (Fancher) Watson.
She worked as a computer programmer at Data General.
Dawn enjoyed playing bingo, coloring, fishing, puzzles, her dog Trotter, and spending time with her grandkids.
Members of her family include her children Stacey Day and her companion Randy Kilty of Dover, N.H.; and Cara Vandenbossche and husband Gregg of Gonic, N.H.; two grandchildren Maya, and Alec, her siblings Douglas Watson and wife Betty, Donald Watson and wife Claudia and Denise Watson and companion Mike all of Rollinsford, N.H.; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICS: A celebration of Dawns life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m., at Castaways Boathouse, 31 Cocheco St., Dover, N.H. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019