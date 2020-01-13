Home

Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
Dean LeCain
More Obituaries for Dean LeCain
Dean LeCain


1970 - 2019
Dean LeCain Obituary
DOVER – Dean LeCain, 49, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Born in Dover Dec. 14, 1970, the son of Robert and Nanae (Shinohara) LeCain, Dean was a graduate of Dover schools and has lived in this area all of his life.

Dean was an extreme snowboarder and had worked for various ski equipment stores and had owned his own ski equipment shop (Uncommon Boarders), doing tune-ups on skis. He was well known at the larger mountains in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his father Robert LeCain and was predeceased by his mother Nanae LeCain and his sister Tumi Liv LeCain.

A celebration of life will be held late spring. Burial will be in Forest City Cemetery, South Portland, Maine at a later date.

Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fosters from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16, 2020
