Tasker Funeral Home - Dover
621 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
(603) 742-4961
Debora Cloutier
Debora "Debbie" Cloutier


1963 - 2019
Debora "Debbie" Cloutier Obituary
DOVER – Debora "Debbie" Cloutier, 56, formerly of White Cliff Apartments died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Portsmouth Clipper Harbor Nursing Home.

Born in Portsmouth April 1, 1963 the daughter of Albert and Phyllis (Cummings) Cloutier and has lived in this area all of her lifetime.

Debbie was a kind sweet gentle lady who never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved her family and always could find a reason to smile even when she was in pain. She will be welcomed to join her family in Heaven.

She is survived by her siblings John Cloutier of Rochester, Joanne Cloutier, Barbara Doane of Berwick, Maine, Sally Leathers of Dover, Robert Cloutier of Sanford, Maine, twin sister Dianne Myron of Kodak, Tenn., Edward Cloutier of Rollinsford and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister Patricia "Patty" Cloutier.

Burial will be in Southside Cemetery, Nottingham, N.H. at a future date to be determined.

Published in Fosters from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019
