Debora Defrain
ROCHESTER - Debora (Debi) Defrain, 56, of Rochester Hill Road died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Wentworth -Douglas Hospital in Dover after a long battle with lung cancer.

Born Jan. 14, 1964 in Newport, R.I. Debi grew up in Newmarket and attended Newmarket High School.

She was the daughter of Nathan Defrain and the late Doris (Cummings) Defrain.

She retired from Rockingham County Nursing Home as a cook.

Survivors include her father, Nathan Defrain, her partner Michael Langdon, her son, Jeremy Croteau, her siblings, Dianne Moses (Tom), Marcia Comeau (Brian), Jerry Defrain and Scott Defrain. Many nieces and nephews and her beloved kitty Taz.

Special thanks to the nurses at Wentworth Douglass Hospital for their exceptional care and a very special thanks to Nancy Trask for all that she did for Debi.

A Private family Service will be held at Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home & Crematory.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.



Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home
