ROCHESTER, N.H. - Deborah Ann Marcoux, age 67, of Dolphin Drive in Rochester, died peacefully on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover.
Born Nov. 8, 1952 in Rochester, daughter of Joseph Marcoux, Sr. and Janet (Chapman) Marcoux, she was raised in Milton, a graduate of Nute High School. She resided in Rochester for many years.
Deborah was a factory worker, having been employed with Spaulding Fibre, Davidson Rubber and Colby Footwear.
She was a member guest at the American Legion and Le Club Victoire with her companion of 22 years Leo Saucier.
Survived by her son: Brett and wife Shannon Lane; two grandchildren: Ashley and Drake; sister Patricia Lepene; two nephews: Mike and Donald Pelletier; also many cousins, one aunt and one uncle.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central St., Farmington, N.H., with a calling hour prior from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Urn interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in W. Lebanon, Maine. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Hyder Family Hospice House, Dover, NH 03820.
Published in Fosters from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019