SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Deborah L. Brown, 88, of Witchtrot Road, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Pinnacle Health & Rehab after a long illness. Born December 29, 1931 in South Berwick, Maine; the daughter of Albra Boston and Nancy (Wiggin) Boston.
She graduated from Berwick Academy. She worked as a housekeeper for Berwick Estates as well as a homemaker that took care of her family.
Deborah is survived by her daughters Catherine J. Locke of South Berwick, Maine and Holly J. Ross of Lebanon, Maine; son, Scott J. Brown of South Berwick, Maine; sister, Grace Joy of South Berwick, Maine, nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was a loving and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest R. Brown; son, George E. Brown; brothers, Donald Boston and Joseph Boston; and sister, Phyllis Dumont.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in South Berwick, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to South Berwick Fire Fighters Association, P.O. Box 384, South Berwick, Maine. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.