Deborah L. Brown
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Deborah L. Brown, 88, of Witchtrot Road, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Pinnacle Health & Rehab after a long illness. Born December 29, 1931 in South Berwick, Maine; the daughter of Albra Boston and Nancy (Wiggin) Boston.

She graduated from Berwick Academy. She worked as a housekeeper for Berwick Estates as well as a homemaker that took care of her family.

Deborah is survived by her daughters Catherine J. Locke of South Berwick, Maine and Holly J. Ross of Lebanon, Maine; son, Scott J. Brown of South Berwick, Maine; sister, Grace Joy of South Berwick, Maine, nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was a loving and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.

Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest R. Brown; son, George E. Brown; brothers, Donald Boston and Joseph Boston; and sister, Phyllis Dumont.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in South Berwick, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to South Berwick Fire Fighters Association, P.O. Box 384, South Berwick, Maine. Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Foster's Daily Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McIntire McCooey Funeral Home - South Berwick
301 Main Street
South Berwick, ME 03908
207-384-2373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved