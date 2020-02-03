Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries
BERWICK, Maine - Deborah A. (Gallagher) Leary, 51, of Berwick, passed peacefully at Hyder Family Hospice House on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 following a courageous battle against lung cancer. Born in Haverhill Mass. on Sept. 10, 1968, a daughter of Lillian B. (Deshais) D'Entremont of Port Charlotte, Fla. and the late Vincent Gallagher.

Deb grew up in Somerville Mass., eventually settling into her home in Berwick, Maine. She worked briefly in the Kittery School System and recently as a home health aide. An avid patriots fan, Deb enjoyed music, cooking, sitting by the fire pit at her home and entertaining friends and family.

Besides her beloved mother, Deb leaves her husband James Leary, and loving son Vincent Elwell both of Berwick, her stepsons Dylan and Andy Leary of Berwick, big brother Mark J. Sousa and his wife Raylene of Shapleigh, Maine, and brother Rick and his wife Sherry Sousa of Berwick. Deb was predeceased by her little sister Tracy Gillette.

She also leaves dear friends, Darlene and Denise Ferrara, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: Friends are invited to join her family on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery Maine 03904 to celebrate her life with a memorial service. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Family flowers only are requested. Donations may be made in memory to Hyder Family Hospice House (checks payable to FHFHH), 285 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.

Care for the Leary family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Fosters from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
