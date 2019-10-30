Home

J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Israel
200 State Street
Portsmouth, NH
View Map
Deborah M. Cline


1953 - 2019
Deborah M. Cline Obituary
YORK, Maine - Deborah M. Cline, age 66, of York, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born on April 8, 1953 in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Vernon and Blanch Byus.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, David M. Cline of York, Maine, and her two sons Daniel Cline and Michael Cline; her brother, Craig Byus and wife Margi and sister Sharon McManus. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Sarah (David), Stuart (Jenny) and Phillip (Meghan); and great nieces and nephews Ella, Will and Carter.

SERVICES: A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Temple Israel, 200 State Street in Portsmouth, N.H.

In-lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the , 2 Wall St., #4, Manchester, NH 03101. Arrangements are entrusted to J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel in Portsmouth.
Published in Fosters from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019
